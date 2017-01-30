× Fatal crash on I-83 in York County, highway shut down in both directions

SPRINGFIELD TWP., York County, Pa. — There has been a fatal accident by mile maker 9 on southbound I-83.

Southbound and northbound lanes are closed and there is a detour for drivers. Weather is believed to have contributed to the accidents.

It is recommended that driers avoid the area.

A series of accidents between Exits 8 and 11 have shut down I-83 northbound in York County. Several vehicles are involved including tractor trailers. Weather appears to be a factor, with a snow squall causing limited visibility and slippery spots on the roads. Patients are being transported to both Memorial and York Hospitals.