× FOX43 Sports Poll: Which Super Bowl LI team has the best offense?

Super Bowl week is upon us, and anticipation is mounting as Sunday creeps closer and closer.

Of course, the game will be discussed and dissected every possible way it can, leaving no detail uncovered before the big game.

This week, we will see what you viewers think about our two Super Bowl LI squads.

We will begin with a hotly debated topic: offense.

On one side, you have the Atlanta Falcons, who boast some of the best weapons in football. Led by star QB Matt Ryan, the Falcons posted the best scoring totals in the NFL, averaging 33.8 points per game. On the ground, RB Devonta Freeman posted a 1,000+ yard season, and WR Julio Jones was second in the NFL with 1409 receiving yards.

If that’s not enough, Atlanta has one of the most versatile backfields in the game, as RB Tevin Coleman provides a dual-threat when Freeman needs a breather. Coleman totaled 941 yards, with a nearly-even split between rushing and receiving yards.

Many secondaries this season have attempted to stop Jones, as he is the Falcons’ primary threat through the air. However, when Jones draws double or triple coverage, it frees up a lot of open space for receivers Mohamed Sanu and Taylor Gabriel, who both totaled over 500 receiving yards during the season.

On the other hand, you have the New England Patriots, who have been a dominant unit since QB Tom Brady’s Week 5 return from suspension. Brady, who threw for 28 TDs in just 12 games, has many debating him as an MVP-choice.

RB LaGarrette Blount provided the punch the Pats needed on the ground, punching in 18 TDs on the year.

The receiving core has been missing All-Pro TE Rob Gronkowski for a majority of the season. However, that hasn’t stopped New England. TE Martellus Bennett stepped in admirably, posting 701 yards through the air and seven TDs. WR Julian Edelman led New England with 1106 yards and added three TDs. In total, five Patriots’ receivers totaled over 500 yards on the season, showing that Brady gets the ball to the open man.

While both offenses are different in style and scheme, they both have proved to be dominant throughout the regular season and playoffs.

Our question is, which Super Bowl LI team has the best offense?