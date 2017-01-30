× Lancaster County ‘America’s Refugee Capital’

LANCASTER,Pa. – Per capita, Lancaster County has taken in 20 times more refugees than the rest of the country since 2013, according to a recent BBC report. The report called Lancaster County “America’s Refugee Capital”. Church World Services and Bethany Christian Services in Lancaster both assist refugees with resettlement. Both organizations use federal funding to assist the refugees. They also rely heavily on donations. Tellus360 hosted a benefit concert for refugees on Sunday night. It raised thousands of dollars. Despite President Trump’s immigration ban the organizations will continue to help families already here.

“The work is not over. We are still here and the community support has told us loud and clear keep on going,” said Stephanie Gromek, Church World Services.

“They were upsetting decisions and news and we don’t know what the future is holding for us,” said Ali Nassif, Syrian Refugee.

A candlelight vigil for refugees is scheduled to take place Tuesday at 5:45pm in Penn Square. Already over 500 people have said they will attend.