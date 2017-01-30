× Lancaster man accused of stabbing another man in the back

LANCASTER, Pa.–Police are looking for a man who they say stabbed a 58-year-old man in the back during a fight in Lancaster city on Sunday.

Andrew Illingsworth, 24, of Lancaster is charged with aggravated assault and simple assault. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Rockland Street around 8 p.m. Sunday for a report of a fight. Police say Illingsworth was involved in a physical fight with the victim before stabbing him in the back with a folding knife. Illingsworth then kicked the man in the head before running away, according to police reports.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police say his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information on Illingsworth’s whereabouts is asked to call Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717-735-3300 or through the Crime Watch page.