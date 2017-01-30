× Man facing charges of simple assault, strangulation after domestic dispute in Lemoyne

LEMOYNE, Pa.– A man is facing charges of simple assault and strangulation after police were called to a home for a domestic dispute.

On Sunday, January 29, West Shore Regional Police were dispatched to a home in the 600 block of Bosler Avenue for a reported domestic dispute.

Upon arrival, officers found Way and learned that he had strangled a female victim and caused other minor injuries during a physical assault.

Way was taken into custody and taken to Cumberland County Prison.