× Morning light snow gives way to afternoon sprinkles and mild temperatures Tuesday

LIGHT ACCUMULATING SNOW

It’s a quiet evening with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures fall through the 30s this evening into the 20s overnight. A few light snow showers move in after midnight and may bring a coating of snow to some areas. Snow lingers longer during the late morning hours north and west of Harrisburg. North and west of Harrisburg up to 2″ of snow is possible while south to the Maryland- Pennsylvania line there is likely to be little to no accumulation. With sunshine mixing through the clouds during the day, and temperatures warming quick, a few spotty rain showers are possible too. The breeze picks up a bit. High temperatures range from the upper 30s to the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURES FLIP FROM MILD TO COLD AGAIN

Expect 40-degree temperatures the next couple of days. Highs climb to the upper 30s in our northwest counties, however, lower and middle 40s expected elsewhere Tuesday. And it’s still mild Wednesday with a bit more sunshine and highs in the middle 40s. I still can’t rule out a few rain and or snow showers as some energy rotates through the region. Skies are mostly cloudy Thursday with a few flurries. The breeze kicks in too. Afternoon temperatures fall back to the 30s. It turns even colder Friday despite more sunshine. Temperatures only climb to the upper 20s and lower 30s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

It is more seasonable over the weekend, meaning temperature readings are typical for this time of year in the lower and middle 30s Saturday and Sunday. We are tracking the possibility of our first official inch of snow at Harrisburg International Airport. Not all of the model data agrees but right now it appears light snow would spread in early Sunday, picking up in intensity during the afternoon. There could be several inches of snow from the system by the time it ends.

Have a super week!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist