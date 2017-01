× Police investigate fatal accident in Martic Township

MARTIC TWP., LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Lancaster County coroner is on the scene of a fatal crash in Martic Twp.

An accident with entrapment was called in around 5:20 p.m. The accident happened on the 1100 block of Marticville Rd. near Hilldale Rd.

The roadway is closed while the accident is being investigated.