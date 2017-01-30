× Police searching for suspects involved in theft, fraud in Cumberland County

SHIPPENSBURG TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for the suspects involved in a theft and fraud incident.

On January 26 between 1 and 6 p.m., the suspects called the victim and identified themselves as FBI agents and other law enforcement.

The suspects were able to intimidate the victim into purchasing large quantities of gift cards from several different businesses in several counties before receiving the card information from the victim.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact the PA State Police in Carlisle at 717-249-2121.