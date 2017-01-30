× Poll: Do you support President Trump’s 90-day travel ban affecting seven Muslim-majority countries?

America has not witnessed the implementation of an immigration policy for decades.

President Trump, who consistently campaigned on the issue, recently used his executive power to order a temporary 90-day travel ban, which affects seven countries. Suspensions of entry to visitors of Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya and Yemen are a reasonable measure that allows time for a new system of vetting to be introduced, the Trump administration told CNN. The White House dismisses the idea that the measures amount to a ban on Muslims.

Only time will tell if Trump’s travel ban comes to be regarded in the same light as the Alien and Sedition Acts signed into law by President John Adams in the late 18th century, which made it easier to deport foreigners and imposed restrictions on new immigrants. Other historic parallels could include the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II and the witch hunts by Senator Joseph McCarthy against alleged communists in politics and the arts in the 1950s.

The order’s indefinite ban on Syrian refugee entries — on the grounds that it is impossible to vet people from the shattered nation for terrorism links — also means the United States is in effect turning its back on the victims of the world’s worst current humanitarian crisis, CNN reported.

According to FAIR, Federation for American Immigration Reform, in 2016, roughly 85,000 refugees were resettled in the U.S. Approximately, 12,318 of them hailed from Syria, Iran and Sudan, countries considered “State Sponsors of Terrorism” by the U.S. State Department.

The Obama administration dramatically increased the number of refugees admitted into America, while also greatly reducing the screening process from 12-to-18 months to three months. FAIR, the non-profit, non-partisan organization of concerned individuals, claims not only expediting the immigration process, but also accepting those from terrorist-sponsored states increased the risk to all Americans, causing national security agencies to work overtime in its efforts to protect Americans.

For more then 35 years, FAIR has been leading the call for immigration reform by offering and advocating solutions that help reduce the harmful impact of uncontrolled immigration on national security, jobs, education, health care, and our environment, FAIR reported on its website.

When refugees arrive on American soil, they are placed with a private resettlement agency, which guarantees them food, housing, clothing, employment services, medical care, and any other services deemed necessary for the first 90 days, FAIR explained. Refugees are also eligible to receive cash for the first eight months of their stay in the U.S. In addition, refugees under 18 can attend public school free of charge and are eligible for in-state tuition for colleges and universities. Though popular opinion claims refugees are coming to the United States for temporary relief from their home country, they are actually admitted on permanent basis.

In light of recent terrorist attacks, FAIR reported, intelligence officials here and in Europe have responded by saying, due to the growing number of displaced persons across the globe, the U.S. must be very cautious in its plans to resettle large numbers of refugees – particularly those who hail from “high risk countries” to the U.S.

Here’s why:

ISIS and other terrorists groups have vowed to use the freedom and openness of our society to attack us.

Even if the vast majority of refugees being resettled are not security threats, the Paris attacks (like others including 9/11) prove it takes only a few people to inflict catastrophic damage.

The current level of screening for refugees is inadequate to ensure the safety of the American public. Before our nation incurs the extra burden of admitting additional refugees from high risk countries, we need to improve current screening and close loopholes that terrorists can exploit.

Before the administration increases the number of refugees, our government should provide an analysis on the cost and impact will have on American taxpayers.

We must undertake an honest assessment of our assimilation process. Regardless of whose fault it is, the failure to assimilate immigrants and their children into the economic and cultural mainstream can have lethal consequences.

Do you support President Trump’s 90-day travel ban affecting seven Muslim-majority countries?