× Reward offered for wanted Harrisburg man

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Simeon Simmons is wanted by the Lower Paxton Twp. Police Department. Simmons is a 26-year-old, black male, who is wanted for Theft by Deception and Bad Checks. According to police his last known home address is 1623 Park St., Harrisburg.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Simmons is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-262-3080.

If your tip leads to the arrest of Simmons’, you could receive a reward of up to $2,000.