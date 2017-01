× Small plane crashes in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. – Two people escaped with minor injuries after their single engine airplane crashed in Foster Township. The aircraft, a Cessna 210, owned by an Allentown man, went down at about 2:06 p.m. this afternoon along Route 901, not far from the Schuylkill County Airport.

Foster Township police and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.