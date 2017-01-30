Stars get animated on SAG Awards red carpet

The SAG red carpet was packed with star power, and CNN was right in the middle of it.

With celebrity photographer Miller Mobley at the helm, some of the most notable names in film and television stopped by to pose for a special series of cinemagraphs that aimed to celebrate their inner light.

Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”

Taraji P. Henson, “Hidden Figures”

Taylor Schilling, “Orange Is the New Black”

Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J. Simpson”

Dev Patel, “Lion”

Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”

Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”

Danielle Brooks, “Orange Is the New Black”