Students of the Year campaign: Lindsey Neidinger – Susquenita High School

As part of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Central, Pennsylvania Students of the Year campaign, we are highlighting those who are actively trying to find a cure for blood cancer in our communities. Today's highlighted student is Lindsey Neidinger.

Lindsey is a senior at Susquenita High School. She was involved in the 2016 Students of the Year Campaign as a team member. Through that experience, Lindsey learned that anything is possible and you have to shoot big. She accepted her nomination because she wanted to carry on the legacy of helping others live long and healthy lives. Lindsey is heavily involved in Susquenita’s music department.

For six weeks, eight student leaders from across Central PA are mobilizing their schools and communities to fund lifesaving research for local blood cancer patients and win scholarship to college. Candidates dedicate their campaigns to a local patient currently battling a blood cancer. The campaign began Monday, Jan. 23.

To learn more about these incredible students and how you can help visit the Students of the Year page and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Central PA's website here.

To support Lindsey's campaign, you can visit her page here.