Two dead in Lancaster County crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – Two people died in an early evening crash in Martic Township, Lancaster County. The single vehicle crash happen just before 5:30 p.m. along the 1100 block of Marticville Road near Hilldale Road. The vehicle crashed into a tree. Icy roads were reported in the area at the time of the accident.

County Coroner Stephen Diamantoni said the crash victims were a 17 year old female and a 20 year old male. Their names are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.