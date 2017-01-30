× York County bank robbery suspect who claimed he had a bomb arrested in Lancaster County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – The suspect in January 25th robbery of the Citizens Bank on the 2900 block of E. Market Street is in police custody. Shannon Steckbeck, 50, was identified as the suspect who walked into the bank at about 12:30 p.m. and told a teller that he had a bomb. A warrant was obtained for his arrest.

Steckbeck was taken into custody Monday afternoon by officers from the West Hempfield Township Police Department shortly after another bank robbery in their jurisdiction.

He was turned over to Springetttsbury Township Police and transported to Central Booking.