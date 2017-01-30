York County Walmart greeter fired; community trying to get his job back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER, York County, Pa.-- Many community members in Hanover, York County are upset after a beloved Walmart greeter is fired.

Ken Emerick, 67, who is known for dressing up in costumes at work, says he was let go because of how he reacted to a group of teenagers riding scooters around the store. He says he lost his temper and started yelling at them; even grabbing one of the scooters. Emerick says the entire situation is unfortunate.

"Nothing against any of the associates in there, I like them all. I just don't like the situation was I put in after all them years. I didn't do anything wrong," Emerick said.

Emerick, commonly called "Mr. Ken," worked at the South Hanover Walmart for 8-years.

No police report was filed on the incident.

When FOX43 reached out to Walmart, officials would only say that Mr. Emerick is no longer associated with the company.

Community members have set up on online petition to try to pressure the corporation to give Emerick his job back. To sign the petition, click here: http://bit.ly/2ki2bBn