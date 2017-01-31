Bolton Furniture recalls dressers considered unstable, dangerous to children

As a precaution to serious injury, Bolton Furniture has recalled dressers that pose a threat to either death or injuries to children, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing a serious tip-over and entrapment hazard, the commission reported. The two over two 4-drawer dressers do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard.

No injuries have been reported. Consumers should immediately stop using any recalled dresser that is not properly anchored to the wall and place it into an area that children cannot access and contact Bolton Furniture for a free retrofit kit. The retrofit kit or the tip-restraint strap is sold with the dressers themselves, or contact Bolton who will provide a one-time, free in-home installation. Bolton Furniture can be reached at 800-545-8982 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Customer service is available Monday through Friday, or consumers can go online at http://www.boltonfurniture.biz and click on the “News” section, and then Safety Recall.

The company claims to have sold up to 1,000 units. Models included in the recall are Cambridge 8614, Emma 8314, Essex 6614, Wakefield 8014 and Woodridge 8414. The dressers were sold in cherry, chestnut, espresso, honey, ivory, natural, and white. Model names and numbers can be found on the QC/production sticker located on back of the dresser.

Stores that sold the product are:

Full Line Furniture and children’s specialty stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Overstock.com, Target.com, ToysRUs.com, Wayfair.com, Zulilly.com and other online retailers from February 2011 to October 2016 for about $700.

Source: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission