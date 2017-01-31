× Cruelty to animal charges filed for neglected pig

NEW HOLLAND, PA. — A Ronks man is charged for cruelty to animals after police say he left a living pig with a bunch of dead pigs at New Holland Sales Stables and didn’t get necessary care for the animal. John King, 53, is an employee at New Holland Sales Stables. Police say on January 16th, King failed to obtain veterinary care for a pig that had been left with numerous deceased pigs. The pig was alive was observed by a witness who contacted police. New Holland Police saw the pig was in distress and made arrangements for it to be euthanized.

King admitted he was aware the pig was alive and failed to get proper care. New Holland Sales Stables assisted NHPD with the investigation.