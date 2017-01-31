× Cumberland County man surprised with Super Bowl tickets

EAST PENNSBORO TWP., Pa. – All Justin Snyder wanted was a fun time seeing his Philadelphia Eagles take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in person.

“That was supposed to be my first game,” he said.

But he did not get into the stadium, and did not get to see his Eagles beat the Steelers 34-3, because the tickets he bought turned out to be fake, he said.

“Long story short, I ended up getting scammed out of my tickets,” he said. “They didn’t work. I didn’t get to go to the game.”

Snyder had bought the tickets on the resale market, and says they looked authentic, even having Ticketmaster markings on them. He tweeted to them for help.

“Hey, I think you guys should know people are out here scamming you guys, and I just said, would love to talk, can you help,” he told them.

In December, Ticketmaster responded, offering to fly Snyder to Los Angeles to shoot a public service announcement against ticket fraud and supporting the NFL’s Ticket Exchange. But Ticketmaster had a surprise in store for Snyder.

“[They said] ‘we think you deserve the ultimate NFL experience that you didn’t get, so we’re sending you to the Super Bowl,’ and a wall came down from behind me, confetti went flying off and it was just surreal,” Snyder said. “Honestly, at first I didn’t know if I should believe it, but it was just amazing.”

Snyder is supporting the Falcons in the championship, a team the Eagles beat in the regular season.

“I think the joke I said is ‘Is there any way you could find a way to get the Eagles there too? You guys have worked enough magic this weekend,'” he said. “As a fan, I’ll be able to take it all in a little bit because I won’t be wrapped up in the outcome, I’ll just be taking in the whole experience.”