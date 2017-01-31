× Dangerous race between friends ends in crash in Lancaster County

EPHRATA TWP., Lancaster County, PA. — Ephrata Police say a crash Tuesday afternoon was the result of a high speed race. It happened around 4:27pm in the 300 block of Ridge Ave.

Two vehicles, driven by friends and traveling at a high rate of speed, were engaged in a follow-the-leader type of race and lost control while traversing the hilly winding roadway.

Zachary K. Struzinski, 21, of Stevens, was treated by Ephrata Ambulance at the scene for minor injuries. Mitchell J. Althouse, 22, of Ephrata, was not injured. Struzinski and Alhouse were charged with Racing on Highways and Driving Vehicle at Safe Speed.