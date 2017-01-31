Energy company installs new heating system for York woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- A York City company answers a woman's prayers with a new heating system. Shipley Energy presented Beverly Beatty with a free energy efficient heating system Tuesday, to keep her warm this winter.

Beatty is a senior, whose previous heating system was more than 40 years old. She says she wasn't able to keep up with the needed repairs to that system because she's on a fixed income. She says the installation of a new system was an answer to her prayers.

"It's a great relief because," said Beatty. "I can't even explain how I actually felt every winter. I actually dreaded winter coming."

Beatty was nominated by her sister to receive the heating system during the holiday season.