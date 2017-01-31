× FOX43 Sports Poll: Which Super Bowl LI team has the best defense?

Yesterday, we took a look at which Super Bowl LI team has the best offense.

Today, we will flip it to the other side of the ball, and take a look at which team has the best defense.

Before the season, most people picked Atlanta’s defense to be their downfall this season. In 2015, the Falcons’ pass rush suffered, with first round pick Vic Beasley, Jr. only totaling four sacks.

Fast forward a year, and Beasley, Jr. has led one of the most explosive pass rushes in the NFL, and leads the league with 15.5 sacks. With DE Dwight Freeney on the other side, the Falcons’ edge rush is nothing to mess with.

Overall, Atlanta is depending on young play-makers to carry their defense, as they did for much of 2016. Rookie LB Deion Jones has paired with LB Brooks Reed to give the Falcons a steady presence in the middle of the field. The secondary suffered a crushing blow, losing All-Pro CB Desmond Trufant to injury early in the season. However, second-year CB Jalen Collins has paired with Robert Alford to form a solid duo. Collins, in particular, came up big in the NFC Championship game, coming away with a key forced fumble.

The Patriots’ defense is no push over group either. In fact, Falcons’ offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan has already said that the Patriots’ defense will be the best unit they’ve faced all season.

New England has only allowed an average of 15.6 points per game to opponents, the best mark in the NFL. The unit is led by LB Donta’ Hightower, who was fourth on the team in tackles and makes plays all over the field. On the line, DEs Chris Long and Rob Ninkovich are joined by DTs Malcolm Brown and Alan Branch to form one of the league’s best groups.

In the secondary, the Patriots’ boast one of the league’s best safeties and defensive play-makers, Devin McCourty. His partner, SS Patrick Chung is known as one of the hardest hitters in the league, and that duo is flanked by CBs Eric Rowe and Malcolm Butler.

Butler, as you may remember, ended Super Bowl XLIX with an interception on the one-yard line.

If there is one major difference in these two defenses, it is that New England has much more experience. However, the Falcons have shown thus far that their young guns aren’t afraid of making big plays in big moments.

This leads us to ask, which Super Bowl LI team has the best defense?