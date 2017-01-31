× Gov. Wolf announced Chief of Staff personnel change

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Today, Governor Wolf announced that Mary Isenhour will step down as Chief of Staff to take an external role with the governor. Mike Brunelle, the governor’s Executive Deputy Chief of Staff, will assume the role of Chief of Staff.

“Mary has been with me since the beginning, and I am tremendously grateful to her for her service and loyalty,” said Governor Wolf. “Mary’s dedication to the people of Pennsylvania and to the governor’s office are unmatched.”

“Mike brings a diverse array of experience, and he knows state government inside and out,” he continued. “I am confident that Mike will ensure there is a seamless transition.”

Mike Brunelle most recently served as Executive Deputy Chief of Staff after joining the administration as a Special Assistant.

Previous to joining the Wolf Administration, Mike Brunelle spent two years as the National Campaigns Director for the Service Employees International Union, where he led the organization’s programs in 26 states, and was the Executive Director of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Pennsylvania State Council.

Before coming to Pennsylvania, Mike spent 8 years working on various candidate and issue-based campaigns in the Northeast, including the elections of Governor John H Lynch. He served as the Executive Director of the New Hampshire Democratic Party, was a state representative in the New Hampshire General Court, and also served as the Democratic Whip.

Mike holds a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of New Hampshire. He lives in Lemoyne with his wife Erika, and their daughter, Ava.

Mike Brunelle assumed duties as executive deputy chief of staff in Pennsylvania on January 11, 2016.

Source: Governor’s Press Office