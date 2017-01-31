Hundreds attend Lancaster vigil to protest Trump’s temporary travel ban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. -- At least 2,000 people came out in Lancaster to voice their concerns over President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban.

Demonstrators flooded Penn Square to hold a vigil in support of the refugees and immigrants who are affected and to express their concerns over Trump's executive order.

Rafael Diaz, the co-organizer of Keystone Progress, said, "I think it's a vile invasion of all of our values, of the constitution. And it needs to be stopped now."

The executive order bans citizens of seven countries from entering the U.S. for 90 days. It also suspends the admission of all refugees for 120 days.

Mustafa Nuur, a Kenyan refugee who lives in Lancaster, said, "I don't think it represents the American people's view."

Lancaster County is known for being a safe place for refugees.

"I want to encourage everybody to be compassionate," Nuur said. "That's the American dream I know."

But others we spoke with before the vigil told us they are in support of the president's executive order.

Ayla Stonecypher, from Lancaster, said, "I think it's a good idea. I think he's doing what he feels is necessary to keep the country safe."

They said they want to see what else Trump has in store.

Charles Maiden II, from Lancaster said, "They need to close up the border line and keep what they have over here and protect over here first before they go over there and do stuff."

Back at the vigil, people said they are concerned that the president's temporary ban is just the beginning.

Diaz said, "They're looking for one of the weakest links - one of the most demonized sort of communities of people. And it's not going to just stop at the immigrants and refugees."

The protest in Penn Square was a peaceful vigil, and no one was arrested.