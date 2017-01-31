× Lancaster organizations host a candlelight vigil to welcome immigrants and refugees

LANCASTER, Pa., — Hundreds of people are expected to attend a candlelight vigil Tuesday night in Lancaster to welcome immigrants and refugees to their city.

Due to the recent executive order signed by President Donald Trump temporarily banning citizens from 7 Muslim majority countries, 3 organizations are teaming up to host the vigil in Penn Square to show support for those being impacted.

The vigil is being hosted by #LancasterStandsUp, Church World Service and Keystone Progress. Organizers say those who attend will honor the area’s proud and welcoming stance for refugees and also call on local leaders to stand up for the rights of immigrants and refugees in the community and the entire nation.

As of this morning, nearly 800 people are planning to attend according to the event’s Facebook page.

The vigil is scheduled to start at 5:45 p.m. in Penn Square in Downtown Lancaster.