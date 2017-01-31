× Local universities react to immigration ban

LANCASTER, Pa. – Universities in and around Lancaster County have reacted to President Trump’s immigration ban.

In a statement, posted on its website, Elizabethtown College says,”Elizabethtown College has long welcomed students and visitors and hired faculty and staff members from countries around the world, without discrimination of their national origin or religion. We believe that global understanding is one of the foundations of learning for our world. We will comply with all regulations regarding immigration and citizenship while upholding the principles of freedom of religious expression and international exchange.”

The president of Franklin and Marshall College said,”To members of our community who are Muslim, who hail from another country, or who are newcomers to America, I want to say unequivocally that F&M stands with you. You are full members of this community, now and always. I honor your talents and values and respect your central place here. Diversity, inclusiveness, and international connections are crucial to our mission and our future.”

In a statement, Penn State University president Eric Barron said,”Please know that the University fully supports all members of our academic community. We remain committed to respecting and honoring the dignity of each individual, embracing civil discourse, and fostering a diverse and inclusive community. We recognize and believe strongly that the diversity of faculty, staff and students enriches all of us and enables our mission of research, teaching, service and economic development. The best part of Penn State is our people — no matter what country they may call home. We support all of you.”