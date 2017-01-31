Morning snow showers, then mild and breezy with a few showers

A BIT OF SNOW, THEN MILD: A quick moving clipper system crosses through Tuesday morning, bringing snow showers and light snow across the region. The system passes us to the north, so expect more of a light snow to the north of the turnpike, and snow shower activity to the south. Most see under an inch of snowfall at best, with little to no accumulation the closer to the Mason-Dixon line. Some spots to the far north could reach closer to 1 or 2 inches. Temperatures warm quickly Tuesday, so there’s a few snow or rain showers during the afternoon. It’s a bit breezy, with readings in the upper 30s to middle 40s. Wednesday remains a bit on the mild side under partly sunny skies. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 40s with breezy conditions. A stray rain or snow shower is possible.

SWAP BACK TO COLD: Another batch of cold air works back into the region for the end of the week! There’s mostly cloudy skies and a few flurries for Thursday, along with breezy conditions. Afternoon high temperatures are back into the 30s. Some more by way of sunshine returns for Friday. Expect partly cloudy skies, with reading in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend brings typical cold for this time of year. Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds for Saturday, with temperatures in the lower to middle 30s. Readings are up a couple degrees for Sunday afternoon. We’ll also watch the chance for snow showers too. Monday is partly cloudy, and temperatures are a bit milder.

Have a great Tuesday!