× New device may stop memory loss in battle against Alzheimer’s

PHOENIX, AZ. A new medical device may prove to be a major breakthrough for millions of people with Alzheimer’s.

A NeuroEM, a device that looks like a swim cap, uses electromagnetic waves that help with memory loss.

Banner Health is starting the first phase of a clinical trial with the device.

Patients will wear the cap for an hour, twice a day, for two months.

Doctors say they won’t feel or hear anything and that the treatment won’t revers Alzheimer’s, but they are optimistic it will at least stop the disease from progressing.

“Alzheimer’s Disease is a very slow death sentence. Everyone who gets Alzheimer’s is going to die. We have to do something to stop this disease and we strongly believe now we have a road map towards preventing Alzheimer’s,” said Dr. Edward Zamrini from Banner Health.

The group is looking for patients to help with this study.

If you know of someone with Alzheimer’s that would like to participate, check out the Banner Health website here.