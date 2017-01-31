Olivia’s gets you ready for Valentine’s day

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA -- Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.
For more information: www.olivias.biz
Smoked salmon rosettes & cream cheese w toasted bread Harry will show how to make an eye pleasing and edible display with these simple ingredients!
Fire grilled pork chops served with Poached Hibiscus Pear Served along w rice pilaf & broccolini
Traditional Surf & Turf
A thick cut fIre grilled NY strip steak served along w a delicious crab stuffed lobster tail & drawn butter Includes broccoli rabe and garlic smashed potatoes
Cocktails
Red velvet martini
Deep eddys lemon vodka
Frangelico hazelnut liqueur
Rumchata
Italian chocolate liqueur
Red dye
Add all ingredients over ice (only 1 small drop food dye) and shake! Rim the glass w freshly made cream cheese icing & red sugar crystals. Enjoy!
Razzle Dazzle
Lemoncello
Spumante champagne
Raspberry sorbet
Fresh raspberries
Lemon wheels dipped in water, then sugar crystals for garnish...
First scoop the sorbet into the glass, then add the fresh raspberries. Slowly pour the Lemoncello then champagne over the sorbet & berries. Garnish w lemon wheels dipped in sugar crystals. Best enjoyed a few minutes after preparing as the sorbet melts into the cocktail!