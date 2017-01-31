Olivia’s gets you ready for Valentine’s day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA -- Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: www.olivias.biz

Smoked salmon rosettes & cream cheese w toasted bread Harry will show how to make an eye pleasing and edible display with these simple ingredients!

Fire grilled pork chops served with Poached Hibiscus Pear Served along w rice pilaf & broccolini

Traditional Surf & Turf

A thick cut fIre grilled NY strip steak served along w a delicious crab stuffed lobster tail & drawn butter Includes broccoli rabe and garlic smashed potatoes

Cocktails

Red velvet martini

Deep eddys lemon vodka

Frangelico hazelnut liqueur

Rumchata

Italian chocolate liqueur

Red dye

Add all ingredients over ice (only 1 small drop food dye) and shake! Rim the glass w freshly made cream cheese icing & red sugar crystals. Enjoy!

Razzle Dazzle

Lemoncello

Spumante champagne

Raspberry sorbet

Fresh raspberries

Lemon wheels dipped in water, then sugar crystals for garnish...

First scoop the sorbet into the glass, then add the fresh raspberries. Slowly pour the Lemoncello then champagne over the sorbet & berries. Garnish w lemon wheels dipped in sugar crystals. Best enjoyed a few minutes after preparing as the sorbet melts into the cocktail!