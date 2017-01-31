× One man dead after early morning crash in Lititz

LITITZ, Pa.– One man is dead after an early morning crash in Lancaster County.

At 5:20 a.m. on January 31, police responded to an accident involving two vehicles in the 100 block of S. Broad Street.

Upon arrival, an officer found a silver SUV that had struck a legally parked and unoccupied vehicle.

An elderly male driver was discovered to be the lone occupant of the striking vehicle and he was unconscious.

After forced entry through a window, the officer determined that the man had no pulse and was not breathing.

With assistance from two bystanders, the male driver was removed from the vehicle and the officer began to take live saving measures.

Warwick EMS transported the male to the Heart of Lancaster, where the driver was pronounced dead.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s office will determine the cause of death. The driver’s name will not be released until family members are notified.

It appears that the male driver had a medical issue prior to the crash.

Any witnesses to the accident are asked to contact the Lititz Police Department at 717-626-6393.