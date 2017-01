× Police release name of man who died in I-83 crash Monday

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police have released the name of the man who died in the Interstate 83 crash on Monday.

Juan Ramos, 46, died at the scene as a result of the crash. He was wearing his seat belt at the time.

Ramos was driving a tractor trailer for Taylor Farms, which was headed south on Interstate 83, when he struck the rear of a truck in front of him. Ramos’ vehicle was then struck by vehicles behind him.