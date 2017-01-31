× Police searching for suspect in armed robbery of Rite-Aid in Harrisburg

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa.– Police are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery case.

On January 31 at approximately 3 a.m., the Rite-Aid store located in the 4200 block of Union Deposit Road was robbed at knife-point.

The suspect displayed a knife and demanded cash and goods before fleeing the area on foot.

The suspect is described as a white male that stands approximately 5’8″, heavy-set and was wearing all dark clothing. That includes a hooded sweatshirt, Adidas-style pants, gloves, and a mask that covered the bottom half of his face.

Anyone having information please submit a tip through the Crime Stopper website or contact Lower Paxton Police Department directly at 717-657-5656.