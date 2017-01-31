× Poll: Should colleges and universities allow illegal immigrants to finish their education despite the travel ban?

Students who traveled to visit family and friends before President Trump implemented a travel ban to seven countries are unable to return to their studies.

Trump’s order, “Protection Of the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States,” makes good on his longtime campaign promise to tighten borders and halt certain refugees from entering the United State, CNN reported. As well as the ban on travel from seven countries for 90 days, it also caps the total number of refugees admitted into the United States during the 2017 fiscal year at 50,000, down more than half from the current level of 110,000. It halts all refugees from Syria indefinitely.

Colleges and universities nationwide have been issuing statements providing their stance on Trump’s immigration policy. Many are encouraging foreign, “illegal” students to not travel if they are from any of the countries included on the ban list. According to Elizabethtown College, on its website, the university released a statement explaining the details of Trump’s order.

In the college’s statement, university officials wrote, “Elizabethtown College has long welcomed students and visitors and hired faculty and staff members from countries around the world, without discrimination of their national origin or religion. We believe that global understanding is one of the foundations of learning for our world. We will comply with all regulations regarding immigration and citizenship while upholding the principles of freedom of religious expression and international exchange.”

As Trump’s policy rolls out, students await their fate of knowing whether their academic efforts will be honored or if they have to lose time dedicated to projects, earned credits, and possible allocated financial aid. Of the seven countries that Trump highlighted in his travel ban, they are more inclined to having an outburst of war. Colleges and universities have already executed policies as to how each is going to manage its student body, previously to the ban when they traveled from America to war-torn countries.

The only difference now is that Trump is banning travel for 90 days in an effort to organize a new immigration policy approach versus allowing war to dictate the outcome of students’ educations.

