Rising price of Narcan in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- Narcan, a drug used to revive those who have overdosed, has been around since the 1980s.

First responders in Lancaster County say recent developments to the drug have helped them administer it more easily, but it has come at a cost.

First responders like Lancaster EMS say they see the impact of the Opioid epidemic every day, and tackling the issue has not gotten easier or cheaper over the years.

Lancaster EMS say they deal with a lot of drug related calls, specifically overdose calls.

"Before you guys got here, there was a double heroin overdose in Manheim Township this morning," said Lancaster EMS Captain Joe Carr.

But Narcan can save those who have overdosed on heroin and other opioids, prescription pain medicines like Percocet and more potent narcotics like Fentanyl, which is sometimes laced with heroin.

"These folks are critically sick, and they are essentially not breathing," added Carr. "This drug reverses, and it enables them to breathe and regain consciousness."

Experts say Narcan is easy to give and has zero side effects, but its gotten more expensive to buy, Lancaster EMS spent $40,000 on the drug alone last year.

First responders say the price has quadrupled in the past years - from $8.00 to now over $40.00 for a single dose.

Despite the increase, Lancaster EMS say they're still equipped to handle overdoses, largely in part, because Narcan has gotten simpler to administer.

"We start an IV in you - just like how they shot the drug up," said one EMS official.

Or they inject it through the nostril in a spray form, a recent development in the life-saving drug's history and the choice method of administering Narcan.

A tiny amount, one milligram in each nostril, can save lives.

"It's only recently that we've been able to give it internasally which makes it really easy for really anyone to give," added Carr.

Pennsylvania's Physician General, Dr. Rachel Levine, released a statement about Naloxone, the medical name for the life-saving overdose drug, "The Wolf Administration and the Department of Health are committed to making naloxone available in as many places as possible – including pharmacies, schools, workplaces, and with first responders."

Lancaster EMS say they've never seen the overdose problem this bad or the prices of the life-saving drug so high.