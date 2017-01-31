× Upper Allen Police: Maryland man charged in forged check ring

Mechanicsburg, Pa. — Upper Allen Police Department arrested 27-year-old Kyle Giunta, of the 1600 block of Meadow Oak Lane, Huntingtown, Maryland, after it was discovered he was part of an organized crime ring. He was charged with forgery, access device fraud, theft by deception, and bad checks.

Nearly two years ago, on March 14, 2014, Guinta visited an Upper Allen Township business and wrote four forged checks, which were cashed in his name, police reported. An investigation revealed that he had also accomplished the same act in other locations. He would cash a bad check and pocket the money.

Police issued a warrant for his arrest once they discovered he was also charged with similar offenses in Virginia, Maryland, and Allegheny County in Pennsylvania. He was extradited, police said, to Cumberland County in January.

A preliminary hearing was held on Monday, Jan. 30. Police explained his charges were bound over to the Court of Common Pleas.