617,000 T-Mobile customers receive nearly $20 million in refunds for third-party charges

The Federal Trade Commission is mailing refund checks totaling nearly $20 million to more than 617,000 T-Mobile customers who had third-party charges added to their mobile bills. These refunds are the result of a 2014 settlement with T-Mobile, which also involved all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as the Federal Communications Commission.

As part of the settlement, T-Mobile agreed to fully refund unwanted third-party charges to its customers who applied for a refund. The company also agreed to remit to the FTC any remaining funds up to $90 million that were not distributed under the order. The FTC is using the remaining settlement money to send checks to customers who had third-party charges placed on their bills but did not participate in T-Mobile’s refund program.

The average check amount is $32. Recipients should deposit or cash checks within 60 days.

The FTC never requires people to pay money or provide account information to cash refund checks. If you have questions about the case, contact the FTC’s refund administrator at 1-844-746-4695.

To learn more about the FTC’s refund program, visit http://www.ftc.gov/refunds.

Source: Federal Trade Commission