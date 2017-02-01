× Bank robbery fueled by heroin addiction results in prison sentence for Enola man

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Dauphin County Court Judge Scott Arthur Evans sentenced John Finneran, 52 of Enola, Wednesday afternoon to two and a half years to five years in state prison for a bank robbery that took place last October.

On October 19, 2016, Finneran, who has a limited prior record, entered the BB&T Bank in Dauphin Borough and handed a note to a bank teller. The note stated “be quiet and give me money, no tricks, no dyes.” Finneran then fled the bank in possession of over $1500. He was captured two days later and was found in possession of heroin and use paraphernalia.

After his arrest, Finneran explained that he used the stolen money to purchase heroin in Harrisburg. The case was investigated by state trooper Brenden Kelly and prosecuted by Senior Deputy District Attorney Stephen R. Zawisky. Zawisky, whose own mother was a bank teller for twenty plus years, stated that while a weapon was not displayed, Finneran’s actions nevertheless placed the victim in fear of immediate serious bodily injury and that a felony one conviction was certainly appropriate.

Zawisky also pointed out that it was extremely frustrating that a heroin dealer eventually obtained the proceeds from the robbery.

“One guy profits from the sale of the heroin, another gets high and the victim gets to live with this day for the rest of her life.“