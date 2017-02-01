× Brenville man facing charges after admitting to robberies of Central PA laundromats

MOUNTVILLE, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Brenville man is facing charges after admitting to robberies of laundromats in the area.

Frederick Hoak is facing charges of theft by unlawful taking and criminal mischief charges for his role in the thefts.

On Saturday, December 31 at about 1:26 p.m., a theft was reported at the Mountville Landromat.

The victim told police that sometime earlier in the day, Hoak had cut an exterior security camera wire and forced his way into a coin operated Heubsch washing machine. He stole about $25 before forcing entry into a Coinco change machine and took approximately $500.

Officers learned that the Susquehanna Regional Police Deparment and Lititz Borough Police Department had similar incidents, before Hoak admitted to the crimes.