Columbia man convicted of raping, beating a woman

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Columbia man was convicted Friday of raping and beating a woman in 2015.

Tomas Matthews, 37, was convicted of 11 counts, including felony rape and aggravated assault.

On June 7, 2015, Matthews raped and beat a woman inside her Bethel Street home while threatening her with a knife.The woman suffered fractures to her nose and tail bone and was strangled to the point where she lost consciousness. Matthews proceeded to then steal the woman’s gun, which was recovered by police upon his arrest the same day at Markle Park.

Assistant District Attorney Karen Mansfield, who won the conviction, told the judge that she will seek a third-strike sentence because of the recent conviction is Matthew’s third for a violent crime.

Matthews faces mandatory minimum prison terms of 25 years on each count of rape and aggravated assault, according to the third-strike guidelines.

The judge will make a determination at Matthews’ sentencing.