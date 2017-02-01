February begins mild and breezy, then cold air returns

MILD & BREEZY: February begins mild before some colder air works back into the region. It’s a mild start with a fading breeze and partly cloudy skies. Temperatures for most begin in the 30s to near 40 degrees. The breeze picks back up again quickly after daybreak. The afternoon quickly turns mostly cloudy, and there’s the chance for an isolated rain/snow shower or two. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 40s. Winds slowly fade through the evening, and clouds gradually break through the night. Expect overnight low temperatures to drop into the upper 20s to middle 30s.

SWAP BACK TO COLD: Another batch of cold air works back into the region for the end of the week! There’s mostly cloudy skies and a few flurries for Thursday, along with breezy conditions. Afternoon high temperatures are back into the 30s. Some more by way of sunshine returns for Friday. Expect partly cloudy skies, with reading in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend brings typical cold for this time of year. Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds for Saturday, with temperatures in the lower to middle 30s. Readings are up a couple degrees for Sunday afternoon. We’ll also watch the chance for snow showers too. Monday is partly cloudy, and temperatures are a bit milder. Expect readings in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday brings the chance for showers after a morning wintry mix chance. Temperatures turn milder quickly during the day.

Have a great Wednesday!