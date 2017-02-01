× Former employee accused of stealing money from Gettysburg Pike Animal Clinic

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.–A former employee of the Gettysburg Pike Animal Clinic in Cumberland County was charged Tuesday after police say she stole thousands of dollars from the organization.

Roxanne Mohler, 44, of New Holland, is charged with theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, theft by failing to make required disposition of funds received. She was arraigned Tuesday on $10,000 unsecured bail.

Police began investigating Mohler after an audit revealed there was between $30,400 and $46,430 missing from the veterinary clinic between January 2015 and November 2015, according to the criminal complaint.

The clinic is located along the first block of Gettysburg Pike in Upper Allen Township.

Investigators discovered Mohler misappropriated the funds by deleting cash payments from customers for services from the clinic’s system, diverted customer payments for her own personal use, applied fictitious payments to customer accounts that were not deposited, changed cash payments to visa payments resulting in fictitious visa payments that were not received an recording cash refunds that were not legitimate, court document state.

Auditors told police they believe even more money is missing from the clinic. According to the complaint, the scope of the audit was limited in an attempt to control investigative costs.

Mohler confessed when police interviewed her on January 10 about the allegations, according to court documents.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 13.