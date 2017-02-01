× FOX43 Sports Poll: Which Super Bowl LI team has the best special teams unit?

Special teams can win or lose a game for a team.

While it isn’t as major of a facet of the game as offense or defense, having that clutch kicker or good return man can come up big, especially in a game like the Super Bowl.

This game will pit two of the best special teams units against each other.

Atlanta has a formidable trio playing the primary roles on special teams: K Matt Bryant, P Matt Bosher and return man Eric Weems are the playmakers.

Bryant, who has one of the best legs in the league, can nail a kick from over 60 yards away. In fact, Bryant’s hit a career-long 62 yards previously. Of course, he benefits from playing most of his games in a domed stadium, which will be no different in Houston’s Reliant Stadium. In a close game, Bryant can be a huge factor.

Bosher has long been one of the league’s best punters, helping his defense by pinning the opposing offense deep in its own zone. Weems has only returned one punt and one kick for a return TD in his 10-year career, but still provides solid field position regularly for his offense.

On the other side, the Patriots boast their own weapons on special teams. Stephen Gostkowski is one of the most clutch kickers in the league, and has Super Bowl experience. While he may not have the same power as Bryant, Gostkowski is one of the most accurate kickers, nailing just over 87% of his kicks during his career.

P Ryan Allen, like Gostkowski, has previous Super Bowl experience, and should be an asset to his team’s defense.

New England employs a few different return men, splitting the repetitions between receivers Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola. Edelman has returned four punts for scores in his career while Amendola has none, but both are known to be elusive and athletic enough to make big plays.

While special teams is often overlooked, it can be a big factor in deciding the outcome of a game.

Our question is, which Super Bowl LI team has the best special teams unit?