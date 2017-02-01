× Harlem Globetrotter, Zeus McClurkin, previews Hershey show on FOX43 Morning News

YORK, Pa.– The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Hershey.

Giving us a taste of their show today is Zeus McClurkin, who is stopping by the set of FOX43 Morning News.

McClurkin is traveling with the Globetrotters as they are bringing their 2017 World Tour to the Giant Center in Hershey on Thursday, February 16 at 7 p.m.

Recently, the team broke a single-day total of nine records, including the longest basketball hook-shot.

These records were broken at the AT&T Center, home of the San Antonio Spurs, during the 12th annual Guinness World Records Day. Since 2000, the Globetrotters now own 15 current Guinness World Records.

“We are the original trick shot artists, so it is great to reclaim our records and reestablish our dominance,” said Harlem Globetrotters star Big Easy Lofton. “We have been training hard so to have a day where we push the limits and try some fun yet challenging shots, is pretty cool. I mean, how many people can say they’re a Guinness World Records title holder? We can’t wait to put smiles on people’s faces as we demonstrate our skills and talents on the upcoming world tour.”

Among the nine Guinness World Records titles which were set by the Globetrotters, four of them reclaimed records that were originally held by the team and then broken by Dude Perfect.

Here’s a full look at the records set by the Globetrotters:

Catch Zeus on FOX43 Morning News!

For more information or to catch the Globetrotters in action, you can visit their site here.