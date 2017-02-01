Harrisburg High School football players sign letters of intent, set example

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- It was a landmark day for high school athletes in Central Pennsylvania: National Signing Day.

The Harrisburg High School football team advanced all the way to the state championship this season, and now some of the Cougars have more reason to celebrate.

Several of Harrisburg's players signed their letters of intent Wednesday.

Damion Barber, No. 21 for the Cougars, is officially now part of the Penn State Family. He didn't think he'd make it this far.

"It's really exciting to be here and knowing that I can go to a Division 1 school, and play football, and get a free education, so that's exciting."

Barber got a full ride to play football for the Nittany Lions, which didn't seem possible to him a few years ago.

Head Coach Calvin Everett said, "They came to see you as a ninth grader, and watch them grow and develop. And now they're moving on to the next phase of their life, which is getting an education out of college or a university, and being able to play football."

Everett had to convince Barber to join the team while he was a freshman. His hard work paid off.

Barber said, "I went from - I didn't want to play football to now I'm going to a free school, getting that scholarship and signing an intent letter."

Micah Parsons is only a junior. He has verbally committed to Penn State, but his choice won't be binding until he signs a letter of intent next year.

Parsons' story is a little different than Barber's.

Parsons said, "Ever since I was five, I said I wanted to go to the NFL."

Parsons is one of the top prospects in the country with all of the major programs expressing an interest in him.

He said with all of the opportunities he is getting, he wants to be someone kids look up to in Harrisburg.

Parsons said, "To change some of their pathways, showing most kids that there's a different option than shooting and selling drugs is amazing to me also."

Their teammates will continue playing at places like Kutztown, East Stroudsburg and Iowa Central Community College. Their coach is proud of the example they are all setting.

Everett said, "Knowing that a lot of collegiate coaches want your player or players, so it's definitely a great feeling. It's good for our program. It's good for the city. It's good for our players."