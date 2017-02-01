Harrisburg homeowners affected by sinkhole wait for city buyout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- More than 50 homes in one Harrisburg neighborhood will soon be up for sale to the city.

The city of Harrisburg is offering to buy 53 homes that were affected by a sinkhole which opened up two years ago.

The city held a meeting Tuesday night to help neighbors in the 1400-block of South 14th Street meet with lenders to buy a new home, but many people just want to know when the check will be in the mail.

The sinkhole has kept people who live in the neighborhood on edge, worrying about their future.

Homeowner Carmen Colon said "they did the appraisal in December, 19th, and it's still now, I haven't gotten answers, when we're going to get the money."

With a few abandoned homes, walking through the 1400-block of South 14th Street feels like a ghost town, but for the people who still live there, they've been anxiously waiting and wondering about their next move.

"We're supposed to be out of here by march or April, and if we leave right now, I don't know where I'm going," Colon said.

City officials met with neighbors to help give them some options and guidance.

"They had a lot of people from banks, and real estate, but we don't want to hear that, because if you've got bad credit, you're not going anywhere," Colon.

Harrisburg Community & Economic Development executive director Jackie Parker said "our lending institutions are telling us they will work with the neighbors there. They certainly understand their situation, can help them with first-time home buyers, or even second-time home buyers, assistance, down payment assistance. There are many many programs that they can access if they begin doing it now."

"In the meeting, they mentioned nothing about money, when we're going to get the money, and I'm really stressed out about this situation," Colon said.

Homeowners who've been patiently waiting for that check to come will have to wait a little longer.

"We hope to have closing for everyone, roughly around the same time, would be the end of April, beginning of May, so that's what we're shooting for," Parker said.

It may come as a small consolation for some, but the source of the money to pay homeowners the value of their home before the sinkhole hit, is a complex and coordinated effort among city, state, and federal governments.

"Before our sinkhole situation, FEMA did not consider sinkholes as a disaster, and therefore people were not allowed to access that fund, but now we are able to do that, but it takes time," Parker said.

Parker said they have to coordinate with federal and state sources, which come with restrictions.

Making sure they are in compliance with all agencies complicates the process but they are getting closer to a resolution for the homeowners.

"You really hate to see anybody going through that, stressful of a situation, you know and I know if it had happened to us, it would be extremely stressful to have your home being affected by a sinkhole," Parker said.