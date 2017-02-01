× Harrisburg man charged with kidnapping, assaulting man giving house tour

HARRISBURG, Pa. — According to police, Raymond Thomas, is charged with kidnapping, assaulting and demanding money from a man who was showing him a house in Harrisburg last month.

Thomas, 41 of Susquehanna Twp., set up a meeting with the victim at a home located along N. 18th St. at 4 p.m. on Jan. 11, police say. The victim renovates homes and sells them.

Thomas was with another man who has not yet been found. Police say they attacked the victim in the basement of the home during the tour, using a stun gun on the victim, choking and punching him, and then displaying a handgun. Court records state the victim was tied up and then taken to a location in Susquehanna Twp. where the men demanded $10,000.

Police say the victim was eventually able to free himself and run for help. The victim was taken to Harrisburg Hospital just before 7 p.m.

Thomas was charged on Jan. 18 with kidnapping for ransom, unlawful restraint, aggravated assault and conspiracy.

Court records show he was released from the Dauphin County Prison on $100,000 bail on Jan. 30.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for March 9.