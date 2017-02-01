× Harrisburg woman elected first African American woman President of Harvard Law Review

CAMBRIDGE, Ma.– A Harrisburg woman is set to become the first black woman to serve as the President of the Harvard Law Review.

According to the Crimson, Imelme A. Umana, will become the 131st leader of the organization.

Umana, a 2014 Harvard graduate, earned a joint concentration in government and African American studies while in school, while also serving as the President of the Institute of Politics.

Candidates for the presidency must answer questions from a forum of editors, and participate in mock editorial activities.

The outgoing president of the Law Review, Michael Zuckerman, wrote via email that he is excited to see where Umana can take the publication over the course of the next year.

“Imelme is one of the most brilliant, thoughtful, and caring people I’ve ever met. The Law Review is in phenomenally good hands,” Zuckerman wrote. “Imelme’s election as the Law Review’s first female black president is historic. For a field in which people of color have for too much of our past been marginalized or underrepresented, her election is an important and encouraging step toward a richer and more inclusive legal conversation.”