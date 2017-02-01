How to block political posts on Facebook

Are you tired of seeing political posts on Facebook? If so, there’s a solution.

Don’t fret, you don’t have to unfriend anyone. However, a browser extension is required.

Remove All Politics from Facebook is a service through Google Chrome that provides an on-off switch. If you want to take things a step further and remove sponsored stories or celebrity gossip, try Social Fixer.

This service plugs into your browser and improves the existing Facebook.com web site by allowing you to customize your social experience. At that point, you’ll be able to pick which links, statuses, etc. you no longer wish to see. By the way, the filter works equally well for Game of Thrones spoilers and “what color is the dress” social media obsessions.

Unfortunately, these “fixes” don’t apply to the mobile app. You’ll need to unfollow those friends whose posts are not to your liking.

The ability to filter annoying posts from one’s Facebook feed isn’t new – several outlets posted similar stories after President Obama’s reelection in 2012.