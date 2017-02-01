× Husband slashes man with survival knife for flirting with wife at Columbia gas station

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP., Lancaster County, PA. — A gas station clerk called her husband after a customer kept hitting on her, making her nervous. When her husband showed up, the men fought and the customer was slashed with a survival knife.

It happened Tuesday, January 31, at the Speedway located on 1792 Columbia Avenue.

Police say Walter Smith kept asking the Speedway clerk for her phone number, and asking her whether or not she liked him. His persistence made the clerk uncomfortable and she called her husband, Clarence Mondeaux.

Mondeaux came to the Speedway and tried to get Smith to leave. A physical altercation broke out between Smith and Clarence Mondeaux and during the struggle, Mondeaux slashed Smith’s arm with a survival knife he was carrying.

Arriving police found Smith sitting near the gas pumps, bleeding.

Both combatants were transported to the hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

Mondeaux and Smith face simple assault charges.