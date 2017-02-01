× Lebanon woman allegedly huffing charged with homicide by vehicle

NORTH ANNVILLE TOWNSHIP, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa — A Lebanon woman is facing homicide by vehicle charges for causing an fatal accident after allegedly huffing Ultra Duster while driving.

According to police, on Dec. 11, Mary Ann Sattazahn, 45, was driving eastbound on West Main Street in North Annville Township, when her SUV started veering into the left and driving into the westbound lanes. Sattazahn’s SUV nearly side swiped one car before crashing head on into a Toyota driven by Joanne Books. Books was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses of the crash say they saw Sattazahn reaching for something on the passenger side of the floor, and that she complained of chest pains and may have blacked out prior to the crash.

Upon investigation, it was discovered by police that there were five bottles of Ultra Duster in her front seat, one of the bottles were open and missing a cap. Sattazahn claimed the bottles were Christmas gifts. Ultra Duster has a chemical ingredient of Difluoroethane, which over exposure to can cause dizziness, confusion and loss of consciousness. Sattazahn’s toxicology reports confirmed the presence of Difluoroethane along with other drugs like Metformin. Sattazahn did admit to having a drug problem in the past.

Sattazahn was charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, sale/illegal use of a certain solvents, DUI, reckless driving, and disregarding traffic lanes.

She also had a previous reckless driving charge out of Palmyra after striking a utility pole on Dec. 1.

She was arraigned on $10,000 bail, and has since posted bail.